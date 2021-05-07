Take-and-Make Craft: DIY Chia Pets

Celebrate the arrival of Spring with your very own DIY chia pets made using common household items. Pick up a kit at the Athens Library, put it together, and watch your new pet grow!

  • May 1-30 while supplies last at the Athens Public Library, 30 Home St., Athens
Take-and-Make Craft: May Flowers

Make an easy cupcake wrapper flower with your child while learning some fun rhymes for spring. Grab-and-go kits available while supplies last at all library branches.

Take-and-Grow Program: Garden with Chauncey Public Library

This will be a socially distanced, one family or pod-at-a-time activity. Please call or come by the library to make an appointment.

  • May 6 - June 4 - Call Chauncey Public Library for an appointment, 740-797-2512
May Blooms: A Take-&-Make Adult Craft

Create a little bouquet in a vase from beautiful scrapbook papers.

Cookbook Book Club (Virtual Program)

Join us virtually for a unique monthly event that combines the joy of a book club with the deliciousness of a dinner club.

Fiction Writing: Finding Your Narrative Voice [VIRTUAL PROGRAM]

This seminar will also look at opening passages in various works of fiction and analyze what the narrative voice in each promises the reader. With Amy Coombs, MFA

Friday Storytimes in May: Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Join us in celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a series of virtual storytimes featuring Asian and Pacific Islander characters, stories, and authors, as well as special guests.

*Videos will be released weekly each Friday for the month of May on our Facebook page and YouTube channel! Videos will be available for a limited time and will feature books in our collection.

  • Fridays in May. Find the storytime on our Facebook page.

Friday Night Movie To Go

Stop by Friday or Saturday to check out a movie and pick up some snacks! Choose a movie (maximum of 10), your choice of candy, and some popcorn. Everyone is welcome to participate! *Curbside available.

Take-and-Make: DIY Stress Ball Craft for Teens

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, stop by The Nelsonville library to pick up your calming DIY Stress Ball Kit.

Songs from Quarantine: The Athens County Community Singers (Virtual Concert)

We enjoy participating in the March Disability Awareness Month activities planned by the Athens Co. Board of Developmental Disabilities. Even with COVID, the choir wanted to share a special song for all to hear.

Grab-and-Go Perennial Exchange

Spring is a great time to thin out your beds. Bring your abundance to share. Find interesting plants you may want to add to your flower garden.

Grab-and-Go Tissue paper Stained Glass Kite

Decorate your windows with these colorful tissue paper stained glass kites.

All materials included and available for pickup at any branch starting on May 17th.

Take-and-Make Botanical Leaf Embroidery

Learn different ways to stitch leaves and combine them together into beautiful bouquets of embroidery in this contemporary botanical design class.

Nelsonville's FEAST at Home: Blueberry Chickpea Pasta salad (Program to Go)

Registrants will receive an easy recipe with ingredients to make this dish that includes fresh local produce and other healthy whole foods. Ingredients will be available for pick up at the Nelsonville Public Library. Step-by-step recipe instructions and information about the ingredients will be sent to the email address used to register and will also be posted on our website.

  • May 19, 4-5:30 p.m. Register at events.myacpl.org pick up at Nelsonville Public Library

Live Storytime for Adults: A Short Story by E. L. Doctorow [VIRTUAL PROGRAM]

Librarian Todd will read, "The Writer in the Family", which originally appeared in the August 1984 issue of Esquire Magazine. Afterwards there will be time for a brief group discussion.

  • May 20 from 7-8 p.m. Please register via the Library Calendar.

The South Korean Way: Tips and Anecdotes for Travelers [VIRTUAL PROGRAM]

Our guest speaker Matthew Caracciolo is the author of The Waygook Book: A Foreigner's Guide to South Korea (Monday Creek Publishing), which details customs and culture of South Korea, along with accounts of his and his wife's experiences as teachers living in that country. "Waygook" means "foreigner" in Korean. His presentation with us will help those who might wish to visit or work there. Caracciolo is a native of Ohio and lives with his family in Columbus. Sponsored by the Friends of the Athens Public Library.

  • May 27 at 7 p.m. Please register for this program online through the Library Calendar of Events.

