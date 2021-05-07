Take-and-Make Craft: DIY Chia Pets
Celebrate the arrival of Spring with your very own DIY chia pets made using common household items. Pick up a kit at the Athens Library, put it together, and watch your new pet grow!
- May 1-30 while supplies last at the Athens Public Library, 30 Home St., Athens
- events.myacpl.org
Take-and-Make Craft: May Flowers
Make an easy cupcake wrapper flower with your child while learning some fun rhymes for spring. Grab-and-go kits available while supplies last at all library branches.
- May 3-17 while supplies last at all public libraries.
- events.myacpl.org
Take-and-Grow Program: Garden with Chauncey Public Library
This will be a socially distanced, one family or pod-at-a-time activity. Please call or come by the library to make an appointment.
- May 6 - June 4 - Call Chauncey Public Library for an appointment, 740-797-2512
- events.myacpl.org
May Blooms: A Take-&-Make Adult Craft
Create a little bouquet in a vase from beautiful scrapbook papers.
- May 3-31 While supplies last. Nelsonville Public Library
- events.myacpl.org
Cookbook Book Club (Virtual Program)
Join us virtually for a unique monthly event that combines the joy of a book club with the deliciousness of a dinner club.
- May 5 at 7 p.m. online event. Register at events.myacpl.org
Fiction Writing: Finding Your Narrative Voice [VIRTUAL PROGRAM]
This seminar will also look at opening passages in various works of fiction and analyze what the narrative voice in each promises the reader. With Amy Coombs, MFA
- May 6 at 7 p.m., virtual events. Register at events.myacpl.org
Friday Storytimes in May: Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Join us in celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a series of virtual storytimes featuring Asian and Pacific Islander characters, stories, and authors, as well as special guests.
*Videos will be released weekly each Friday for the month of May on our Facebook page and YouTube channel! Videos will be available for a limited time and will feature books in our collection.
- Fridays in May. Find the storytime on our Facebook page.
Friday Night Movie To Go
Stop by Friday or Saturday to check out a movie and pick up some snacks! Choose a movie (maximum of 10), your choice of candy, and some popcorn. Everyone is welcome to participate! *Curbside available.
- Fridays in May.
- events.myacpl.org
Take-and-Make: DIY Stress Ball Craft for Teens
In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, stop by The Nelsonville library to pick up your calming DIY Stress Ball Kit.
- May 10-14. Pick up kits while supplies last.
- events.myacpl.org
Songs from Quarantine: The Athens County Community Singers (Virtual Concert)
We enjoy participating in the March Disability Awareness Month activities planned by the Athens Co. Board of Developmental Disabilities. Even with COVID, the choir wanted to share a special song for all to hear.
- May 10 - June 10, Virtual Event
- events.myacpl.org
Grab-and-Go Perennial Exchange
Spring is a great time to thin out your beds. Bring your abundance to share. Find interesting plants you may want to add to your flower garden.
- May 11 4-6 p.m. Glouster Public Libraries
- events.myacpl.org
Grab-and-Go Tissue paper Stained Glass Kite
Decorate your windows with these colorful tissue paper stained glass kites.
All materials included and available for pickup at any branch starting on May 17th.
- May 17-29, available at all libraries while supplies last.
- events.myacpl.org
Take-and-Make Botanical Leaf Embroidery
Learn different ways to stitch leaves and combine them together into beautiful bouquets of embroidery in this contemporary botanical design class.
- May 24-28, register at events.myacpl.org pick up at The Plains Public Library
Nelsonville's FEAST at Home: Blueberry Chickpea Pasta salad (Program to Go)
Registrants will receive an easy recipe with ingredients to make this dish that includes fresh local produce and other healthy whole foods. Ingredients will be available for pick up at the Nelsonville Public Library. Step-by-step recipe instructions and information about the ingredients will be sent to the email address used to register and will also be posted on our website.
- May 19, 4-5:30 p.m. Register at events.myacpl.org pick up at Nelsonville Public Library
Live Storytime for Adults: A Short Story by E. L. Doctorow [VIRTUAL PROGRAM]
Librarian Todd will read, "The Writer in the Family", which originally appeared in the August 1984 issue of Esquire Magazine. Afterwards there will be time for a brief group discussion.
- May 20 from 7-8 p.m. Please register via the Library Calendar.
The South Korean Way: Tips and Anecdotes for Travelers [VIRTUAL PROGRAM]
Our guest speaker Matthew Caracciolo is the author of The Waygook Book: A Foreigner's Guide to South Korea (Monday Creek Publishing), which details customs and culture of South Korea, along with accounts of his and his wife's experiences as teachers living in that country. "Waygook" means "foreigner" in Korean. His presentation with us will help those who might wish to visit or work there. Caracciolo is a native of Ohio and lives with his family in Columbus. Sponsored by the Friends of the Athens Public Library.
- May 27 at 7 p.m. Please register for this program online through the Library Calendar of Events.
