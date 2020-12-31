GIRLS WHO CODE: virtual club
Calling 3rd through 12th graders! Join our live virtual club of the national movement dedicated to closing the gender gap in technology! GIRLS WHO CODE fosters bravery, sisterhood, activism, and resilience through teaching the skill of computer coding.
Every Wednesday from Jan. 6 through May 26, from 4:30-5:30 p.m., events.myacpl.org.
Show and Tell with Rachel: virtual program
This will be a relaxed sharing time for preschool and kindergarten age kids.
Every Thursday from Jan. 7-28, from 4-4:45 p.m., events.myacpl.org.
Fiction Writing, Part One: Characters: virtual program
Receive an introduction to the basic bones of the craft: character, plot, setting and scene, and how they work together to breathe life into your story. These four integrated seminars will consist of mini-lectures, examples and discussion.
Thursdays, Jan. 7-28 at 7 p.m., events.myacpl.org, events.myacpl.org.
Program To-Go with Rural Action!: Foraging in Winter
Ever wondered what plants do during the coldest months of the year? Are any of them still growing? Are there any that we can harvest for to make tea, shelter or even fire? Grab a program to-go bag and tune into the virtual field trip to find out more about what we can learn from plants in winter.
Friday, Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m., events.myacpl.org.
Public Libraries Board Meeting: virtual
Regular meeting of ACPL's Board of Trustees.
Open to the public with time set aside at each meeting for public comment.
*Due to health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19, this will be a virtual meeting on Google Meet or Zoom. Contact Director Nick Tepe at ntepe@myacpl.org or 740-737-6003 in advance for the online meeting link if you would like to attend as a member of the public.
Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 4 p.m., events.myacpl.org.
Young Writers Club: weekly virtual program
Join us weekly for:
- Creative writing tips and exercises
- Time to write independently
- The option to share your writing if you'd like
- The opportunity to support and be supported by other writers
Weekly, Mondays Jan. 25 through May 24 at 4:30 p.m., events.myacpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.