Stained Glass Window Coloring Take & Make Kits

Kits include a set of markers and vellum coloring sheets of stained glass and art nouveau designs. Markers are not well suited for children. These are available at The Plains Library while supplies last from Nov. 1-16.

Take-and-Make Lucky Star Garland

Take this kit home to make your own chain of lucky paper stars. Make a wish on each one, and hang them up somewhere that sparks joy. Available while supplies last. Nov. 1 while supplies last at the Athens Public Public Library

Comic Book Coasters

Join us for an in-person craft program in the YA/Teen section of the library, COVID-19 pending. November 1 while supplies last at the Athens Public Public Library

Pins & Needles Craft Time

Join us from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesdays for handwork and pleasant conversation. Bring a project to work on: embroidery, knitting, crochet, quilting, mending - whatever you like to do! Tuesdays, starting Nov. 2 until Dec. 28 from 1-3 p.m.

National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) for Kids! - Virtual Program

A fun, empowering approach to creative writing. The challenge: draft an entire novel in just one month. Why do it? For 30 wild, exciting, surprising days, you get to lock away your inner editor, let your imagination take over, and just create! Tuesdays this month from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

