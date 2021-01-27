Virtual Bandits Book Club/NCBC
“Virtual Bandits” is the online version of the Next Chapter Book Club, a reading group inclusive of developmentally disabled adults. If you want to join us, please register, making sure you provide an email address to which your invitation will be sent.
Wednesdays, 1-2 p.m., register at events.myacpl.org
Program To-Go with Rural Action: Turkey Vultures
If you could ask a Turkey Vulture one question, what would it be? Join us as we learn more about these fascinating and important members of the animal kingdom.
Call ahead for a program to-go bag at any library on Thursday, Feb. 4, then tune in to the virtual field trip the next day.
Register at events myacpl.org to receive your Zoom invite.
Thursday, Feb. 4.
Winter Book Club: The Underground Railroad (Part 1 of 3) [VIRTUAL PROGRAM]
Winner of the National Book Award (2016), The Pulitzer Prize (2017) and the Arthur C. Clarke Award (2017), Colson Whitehead’s novel of slaves seeking escape from thralldom in 19th Century America is actually a work of historical science fiction, a parallel world where the Underground Railroad is literally a functioning secret railroad beneath the ground to help African American slaves make their way to freedom in the North. It is a novel of social consciousness and an amazing odyssey, centering on a woman, Cora, on the run and her indefatigable pursuer, a professional slave-catcher. Throughout the story Whitehead depicts the strange and varied laws of race, servitude and punishment that his main character must negotiate from state to state, and these form a commentary on inhuman social experiments across the Modern Era in the Western World.
Our guest discussion leader and presenter is Dr. Heather Edwards, Associate Professor in the Department of English at Ohio University.
Please register for the program online through the Library Calendar. The class will meet live online through Google Meet.
Thursday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m., Register at events.myacpl.org
FEAST at Home: Sweet Potato Shepards Pie (Program to Go)
Registrants will receive an easy recipe with ingredients to make this dish that includes fresh local produce and other healthy whole foods. Ingredients will be available for pick up at the Nelsonville Public Library. Step-by-step recipe instructions and information about the ingredients will be sent to the email address used to register and will also be posted on our website.
Pick up will be located outside on the stage, Feb. 17 from 4-5:30 p.m. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing and only send one family member to pick up your ingredients.
Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 4-5:30 p.m. Register at events.myacpl.org
Program To- Go with Rural Action: Frozen Ponds
What’s going on in that pond? Explore the life of a winter pond, over and under the ice.
Call ahead for a program to-go bag at any library on Thursday, Feb. 18, then tune in to the virtual field trip the next day.
Register at events myacpl.org to receive your Zoom invite.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Guided Meditation for Mental Relaxation [VIRTUAL EVENT]
This program will examine a set of mind-calming practices. It will explore the differences and similarities between meditation, guided imagery, and hypnosis. After a robust discussion, this 60-minute class will include a guided deep-relaxation exercise for participants to experience. An optional Q&A and sharing will follow. No experience required. Our guest speaker will be Ron Docie, a guided visualization coach.
Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. Register at events.myacpl.org.
