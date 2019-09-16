The 4th Annual Athens County Stand Down is Friday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the county fairgrounds.

This event is meant to assist homeless residents or those at-risk of homelessness, with specialized services for those who are veterans. Many social service agencies provide free information and resources to attendees.

Organizers are seeking donations, services and partnerships from individuals and local agencies.

For more details, visit www.athensareastanddown.org; or contact Planning Committee Chairman Kathy Hecht at 740-517-0619 or by emailing kt_hecht@mail.com.

