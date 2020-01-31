HIRAM – Hiram College is pleased to announce the following students as members of the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester: Emily Harris, Coolville and Brendan Niggemeyer, Albany
Dean’s List recognition is awarded each semester to students who, during the semester, complete 12 or more hours of graded coursework at Hiram College with a semester grade point average of 3.6 or better.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.