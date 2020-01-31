HIRAM – Hiram College is pleased to announce the following students as members of the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester: Emily Harris, Coolville and Brendan Niggemeyer, Albany

Dean’s List recognition is awarded each semester to students who, during the semester, complete 12 or more hours of graded coursework at Hiram College with a semester grade point average of 3.6 or better.

Load comments