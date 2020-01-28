The Athens County Veterans Service Office invites Athens County Veterans, their spouses and dependents to breakfast on Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon. The meal will be provided by Gigi's with coffee by McDonald's. The breakfast will be held at the AMVET'S 76, located at 20 Campbell St. in Athens.

Veterans will need to provide one of the following: DD214, VA ID or an Athens County Veterans ID card, along with a piece of mail for proof of residency. 

