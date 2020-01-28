The Athens County Veterans Service Commission will be hosting a Ham Giveaway on April 9. Registration is open from now until March 31 at noon. To register you must have one of the following documents: DD214, Retiree card, VA ID card, or Athens County Veterans ID card. You must also have a piece of mail as a proof of residency, driver's licenses will not be accepted. 

Distribution will take place from 4-7 p.m. on April 9 at the Piggly Wiggle in The Plains. 

