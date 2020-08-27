The Athens Elks #973 received an Elks National Freedom Grant for $2,500. We utilized these funds to purchase 50, $50 gift cards for our local veterans. In the picture from right to left are Elks members Rich Russell, James Balding, and Tim Lairson, from local Veterans associations that will be distributing the cards, James Mitchell, Jim Koska and Randy Gray, and from the Elks Larry Copper.
