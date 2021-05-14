On April 14, 2021 Athens Elks approved Annual College Scholarship Awards. Each of the students received $1,000 to be used in their first year of college. The awardees were Jaden Juniper (Ohio University), T.J. Vogt (Ohio University), Bryanna Cooper (Ohio University), Savanna Wilson (Freed-Hardeman University), Clayton Williams (Virginia Military Institute), Tommy Vale (Ohio University), Tanner Vale (Ohio University), and Abigail Lairson (OSU, Clemson or Univ of Georgia).
