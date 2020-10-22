Elks

Pictured from left from Athens Elks are Dave Williams, Rich Russell, Tim Lairson, Jim Baulding, and from SEOYM are Scott Krepps, Jim Salzman, Jackie VanDyke, Kim Barlag.

On Oct. 13, Athens Elks Lodge No. 973 donated $1,800 to the Southeast Ohio Youth Mentoring program. This money will be used to help make activity packets for the area youth. The money was received from a National Elks Beacon Grant.


