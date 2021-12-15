Athens Elks donation

Pictured (left to right) Athens Elk’s #973 lodge grants coordinator Tim Lairson, Elk’s members Jim Balding, Ernie Perry, Rich Russell and Judge George McCarthy.

On Dec. 14, 2021, the Athens Elks Lodge #973 donated $1,700 worth of Athens area business gift cards to the Athens County Veterans Treatment Court.

These gift cards will be given out to veterans in need who are involved in their program as well as to veterans for accomplishing tasks while in the program. These tasks include maintaining sobriety and completing treatment, or receiving counseling etc. The money to purchase the gift cards was made available through an Elks National Foundation Beacon Grant.

