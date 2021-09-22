Athens Elks Lodge #973 donation

Athens Elks Lodge #973 photographed with their donations. Pictured from left to right are Elk's members Rich and Donna Russell, Cindy and Ernie Perry, George McCarthy and Todd Zorn.

On Sept. 21, Athens Elk's Lodge #973 purchased $2,000 worth of supplies for area veterans and homeless. These items will be handed out on Oct. 1 during Athens County Stand Down event. The funds were made available by an Elk's National Spotlight Grant.

