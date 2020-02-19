The Athens Elks #973 is hosting a cerebral palsy fundraiser with a $4,000 prize pool (based on 100 players). The event will be held Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. at the Athens Elks Lodge, 600 W. Union St., Athens. Sign up will be open from noon until 10 minutes before the event.

There is a $50 buy-in, where $10 is donated to the cerebral palsy fund and $5,000 chips is given to the participant; and $10 add-ons, which goes directly to the cerebral palsy fund and gives the participant an additional $5,000 in chips.

Participants must be 18 or older to play. Food and beverages will be available, no alcohol permitted. Blinds will increase every 20 minutes.

