To celebrate the Athens Farmers Market’s new tagline, website and updated logo, the market is hosting a photo contest as an opportunity for the community to express, in pictures, their artistic and unique interpretation of the new tagline “Discover Local Flavor." The contest, which is sponsored by the Inn and Spa at Cedar Falls, is designed to shine a light on local talent. The contest runs through Aug. 18 and is open to all market-goers 18 years of age and above. Amateurs and professionals alike are encouraged to participate. For contest rules, visit www.athensfarmersmarket.org/afm-photo-contest.

The Athens Farmers Market is held every Saturday, year-round, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., and on Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. from April-December. The market is located at 1000 E. State St.

