Blueberries are bountiful in late July and early August in Ohio. These beautiful little berries are not only a delicious staple for summer desserts and picnics, but they are also touted as a super food.
Blueberries are among the most nutrient-rich berries, containing 4 grams of fiber, 24 percent of your recommended daily vitamin C intake, 36 percent of your vitamin K and 25 percent of your daily manganese per cup. All of this nutrition comes with only 84 calories. Blueberries also have high levels of antioxidants to protect your body from free radicals, which can lead to disease. Research shows that these small berries are good for your heart and brain.
Looking for ways to incorporate more of this super food into your diet? Blueberries are not only great in desserts, but also in salads, oats, muffins, smoothies, yogurt parfaits, fruit salad, crepes or used to make sauces, vinaigrette dressings and cocktails. Blueberries pair well with savory, citrusy and spicy dishes. Mix it up by partnering blueberries with other berries, hazelnut, cardamom, lemon, mango, lavender, ginger and herbs such as mint, thyme and rosemary.
Blueberry-lavender yogurt pops
Ingredients:
- 2 cups fresh blueberries
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 6 tablespoons honey
- 1/3 cup water
- 2 teaspoons dried culinary lavender or 3 fresh lavender sprigs
- 2 (2-inch) lemon rind strips
- 2 1/4 cups whole-milk plain yogurt (not Greek-style)
Directions:
Place berries and sugar in a small saucepan over medium. Cook, stirring occasionally and pressing to break up berries, until juices release completely, 10 to 12 minutes. Cool completely.
Meanwhile, place honey, 1/3 cup water, lavender, and rind in a small saucepan. Cover and bring to a boil over medium-high. Remove from heat; let stand 15 minutes. Pour through a fine sieve; discard solids. Cool completely.
Stir together lavender syrup and yogurt in a bowl. Spoon yogurt mixture and blueberry mixture alternately into 10 (3-ounce) ice-pop molds, beginning and ending with yogurt mixture. Swirl gently. Freeze until solid, four hours or overnight.
The Athens Farmers Market Café is a collaboration between the Athens Farmers Market, OU COMCorps (a local Americorps program), and Athens County Children Services. Athens Farmers Market hours are Wednesdays (April-December) and Saturdays (year-round) from 9 a.m. to noon at The Market on State parking lot, 1000 E. State St., Athens. To help increase fresh food consumption, the Athens Farmers Market vendors proudly participate in the following social service programs: the USDA Food Assistance Program, SNAP/EBT (food stamps), WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Participants can stop by the table at the southeast corner of the market to get SNAP tokens to spend at the market.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.