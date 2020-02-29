Bok choy, sometimes called Chinese cabbage, is a cruciferous green vegetable that has been part of Asian cuisine for thousands of years. Today, this superfood is enjoyed worldwide. Bok choy is a great introduction to greens with its mild, sweet taste. This veggie has upright cylindrical white stalks and dark green leaves. Baby bok choy is harvested early and has smaller, light green stalks and tender leaves. The younger variety has a sweeter, milder taste than mature bok choy.
Bok choy ranks high on the Aggregate Nutrient Density Index (ANDI), a scoring system that rates foods on a scale of 1-1,000 based on nutrient content. Bok choy has an 895 ANDI rating with only 12 calories per cup. Only a handful of greens outrank bok choy in terms of nutrients, including kale, mustard greens, collards, watercress and Swiss chard (all which have a perfect ANDI score of 1,000). Bok choy has high levels of vitamins A and C and has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and cancer-fighting properties.
This cabbage cousin can be eaten raw or cooked. Both the stalks and leaves are edible, but if cooking, start with the stalks as they take longer to cook. Bok choy can be chopped for salads, shredded into coleslaw, cooked in a stir fry or pickled into kimchi. This vegetable is best harvested in the winter months as the plant tends to wilt in warmer temperatures. It is typically planted in the spring or fall. Bok choy is best enjoyed within two or three days after purchase, however it can stay fresh for up to a week in the refrigerator wrapped in a plastic bag. For maximum nutrition, serve fresh bok choy raw or lightly cooked.
Garlic and ginger bok choy
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons avocado oil
4 baby bok choy, sliced in half
1 teaspoon minced ginger
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons water
Salt and pepper
Directions:
Heat the avocado oil in a wok or saute pan on medium. Add the minced ginger and garlic and stir for 30 seconds. Add the bok choy and use tongs to turn and stir fry the bok choy in the garlic and ginger for 2 minutes. Pour 2 tablespoons of water into the plan, cover and let cook for 2 minutes more. Turn off heat, add salt and pepper. Serve.
The Athens Farmers Market Café is a collaboration between the Athens Farmers Market, OU COMCorps, a local Americorps program, and Athens County Children Services. Athens Farmers Market hours are Wednesdays (April-December) and Saturdays (year round), 9 a.m. to noon at The Market on State parking lot, 1000 E. State St., Athens.
To help increase fresh food consumption, the Athens Farmers Market vendors proudly participate in the following social service programs: the USDA Food Assistance Program, SNAP/EBT (food stamps), WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Participants can stop by the table at the southeast corner of the market to get SNAP tokens to spend at the market.
