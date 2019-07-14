Here in Ohio, broccoli is now plentiful and ripe for the picking. Kids may love this green veggie because its edible flower resembles miniature trees, while adults adults may choose broccoli for its high nutrition factor. No matter why you love this cruciferous vegetable, it’s a great food to incorporate into your diet.
Ever wonder why people are encouraged to eat their greens? That’s because green vegetables have the highest level of nutrients that our bodies need and crave. Green veggies like broccoli (and its cousin: kale, Brussels sprouts, cabbage and collard greens) are packed with vitamins C, K, A, folate and potassium. In fact, broccoli is among the top 20 foods rated on the Aggregate Nutrient Density Index (ANDI), meaning it’s nutrient-dense with few calories.
Broccoli can be prepared in a plethora of ways, including raw. It’s great to include on veggie trays with dip, chopped into salads and sandwich wraps, or roasted atop a veggie pizza. Try it as a steamed side dish with a steak or mix broccoli florets into your next batch of chicken Alfredo.
Broccoli cheddar quiche
Ingredients:
- All-purpose flour for rolling
- 1 homemade or store-bought single crust pie dough
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 2 cups medium diced yellow onion
- Coarse salt and ground pepper
- 6 large eggs
- 3/4 cup of heavy cream
- 1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese (4 oz.)
- 3/4 pound of broccoli florets, steamed to crisp-tender
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly flour a rolling pin and work surface and roll out dough to a 12-inch round. Place in a 9-inch pie plate, fold overhang under, and crimp edge. Place a sheet of parchment paper over dough and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake until edge is dry and light golden, about 20 minutes. Remove parchment and weights.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, melt butter over medium-high. Add onion, season with salt and pepper, and cook until light golden, 8 to 10 minutes. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs and cream. Add onion, broccoli florets, and cheese and season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Whisk to combine, pour into crust, and bake until center of quiche is just set, 40 to 45 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.
The Athens Farmers Market Café is a collaboration between the Athens Farmers Market, OU COMCorps (a local Americorps program), and Athens County Children Services. Athens Farmers Market hours are Wednesdays (April-December) and Saturdays (year-round) from 9 a.m. to noon at The Market on State parking lot, 1000 E. State St., Athens. To help increase fresh food consumption, the Athens Farmers Market vendors proudly participate in the following social service programs: the USDA Food Assistance Program, SNAP/EBT (food stamps), WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Participants can stop by the table at the southeast corner of the market to get SNAP tokens to spend at the market.
