Cantaloupes are ripe for the picking here in southeast Ohio. The most popular melon in the United States, this fruit is low in calories (only about 100 per melon) and full of healthful vitamins A and C as well as antioxidants like beta-carotene and lutein. But what we think of as a cantaloupe in North America is actually a reticulated muskmelon. These fruits have sweet orange flesh and a beige net-like rind. In Europe, true cantaloupes have pale green ribbed skin.
The cantaloupe is part of the vining Cucurbitaceae family, which includes melons, squash, cucumbers, pumpkins and gourds. The melons will detach from their vines when ready for harvest. A ripe cantaloupe will have a cream or beige rind beneath the netting and have a sweet, musky scent. The stem end of the melon should be smooth with no portion of the stem attached.
Cantaloupes are typically eaten as raw, fresh fruit. The fruit is also popular in fruit salads and with ice cream. The seeds are also edible and contain Omega-3 fat. Cantaloupes should be stored in the refrigerator and should be cut just before serving. Wash the rinds of cantaloupes thoroughly before cutting to prevent surface bacteria from contaminating the flesh while cutting.
In the United States, California is the largest producer of cantaloupes. Worldwide, China produces the most cantaloupes, providing around 51 percent of the world supply. Other nations with high cantaloupe yields include Turkey, Iran, Egypt and India.
Cantaloupe sorbet
Ingredients:
- 4 1/2 cups fresh cantaloupe (1 medium cantaloupe), cubed
- 1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 2 tbsp raw honey
- 2 tbsp water plus more as needed
Directions
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Place the cubed cantaloupe onto the baking sheet, leaving space in between the cubes to allow for even freezing. Place the tray into the freezer and freeze the cantaloupe overnight, or until completely frozen (at least 4-6 hours).
Place the frozen cantaloupe into the bowl of a food processor and pulse until the cantaloupe becomes crumbly. Add the lemon juice, honey, and water at this time and then pulse again. You may need to add more water until the mixture becomes more fluid, but not slushy. Taste and add honey as needed to achieve desired sweetness. If the mixture becomes too slushy and does not resemble sorbet, return to the freezer for 30 minutes to an hour to allow it to re-solidify. Serve immediately, or store in the freezer in an airtight container for up to two weeks.
The Athens Farmers Market Café is a collaboration between the Athens Farmers Market, OU COMCorps (a local Americorps program), and Athens County Children Services. Athens Farmers Market hours are Wednesdays (April-December) and Saturdays (year round), 9 a.m. to noon at The Market on State parking lot, 1000 E. State St., Athens. To help increase fresh food consumption, the Athens Farmers Market vendors proudly participate in the following social service programs: the USDA Food Assistance Program, SNAP/EBT (food stamps), WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Participants can stop by the table at the southeast corner of the market to get SNAP tokens to spend at the market.
