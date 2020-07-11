As July turns up the heat, cucumbers are the ultimate refreshing summer food. Like tomatoes, cucumbers are fruits that are often culinarily used as vegetables. What makes cucumbers and tomatoes fruits? It’s all about the seeds. Cucumbers are part of the Cucurbitaceae plant family, which also includes vining squashes and melons.
These cylindrical green fruits are 95 percent water, giving them a mild, refreshing flavor. Because of their high water content and electrolytes, cucumbers are one of the most hydrating foods available. Not only are they good for increasing your water intake, but sliced cucumbers can be applied to the skin to soothe sunburns and reduce swelling and irritation. Cucumber slices applied to the eyes can help reduce morning puffiness. In addition to being incredibly hydrating, the skins and seeds of cucumbers are nutrient-rich in fiber, beta-carotene and vitamin K.
Cucumbers are typically eaten raw in salads or on sandwiches. They are also great to add to a glass of water with mint for a refreshing twist. You can also make a simple Greek inspired side dish combining cucumbers, tomatoes, olives and feta cheese. Pickling of cucumbers is also popular. Pickles are made from fermenting cucumbers in a brine (saturated salt water) solution. Dill pickles are made by adding dill to the solution, while kosher dill pickles use both dill and garlic.
When selecting cucumbers, look for crisp, firm fruits without shriveled ends. Cucumbers can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week.
Cucumber salad
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 small-to-medium cloves garlic, pressed or minced
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
- 1 ripe avocado, pitted and sliced/diced
- 4 Persian cucumbers or 2 medium English cucumbers (12 oz.), thinly sliced
Optional ingredients — 1-2 cups arugula; ½ cup halved cherry tomatoes; and/or 1-2 cups chopped radishes.
Directions:
In a medium bowl, whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar and garlic until blended. Season with salt and pepper. Add the avocado and cucumbers to the bowl and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper if necessary. Serve immediately. Yields 4 servings.
The Athens Farmers Market Café is a collaboration between the Athens Farmers Market, OU COMCorps, a local Americorps program, and Athens County Children Services. Athens Farmers Market hours are Wednesdays (April-December) and Saturdays (year round), 9 a.m. to noon at The Market on State parking lot, 1000 E. State St., Athens.
To help increase fresh food consumption, the Athens Farmers Market vendors proudly participate in the following social service programs: the USDA Food Assistance Program, SNAP/EBT (food stamps), WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Participants can stop by the table at the southeast corner of the market to get SNAP tokens to spend at the market.
