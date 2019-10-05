Fall weather is finally upon us. This means squash, pumpkins and gourds are adorning front porches as decor. Don’t forget to also incorporate these beauties onto your dinner table. One variety of squash that is both beautiful and tasty is the delicata squash. This variety is an elongated tan squash with green or red pinstripes running the length of the vegetable.
One of the great things about delicata squash is that there’s no need to peel it. It’s skin is tender and delicate enough to be eaten. Delicata squash has a sweet flavor, giving it the nickname of the sweet potato squash. Other monikers include the peanut squash and the Bohemian squash. While it is a winter squash, delicata is in the same family as zucchini and summer squash. Nutritionally, delicata are a great source of Vitamin A and a good source of Vitamin C.
Delicata has a sweet, creamy yellow flesh and is versatile in terms of preparation. It can be stuffed, oven roasted, baked, steamed and sauteed. To prep the delicata, slice it down the middle, scoop out the seeds and cut into slices. This squash variety has a shorter shelf life compared to other winter squashes. It can be stored for up to three months in a cool, dry place. Avoid refrigeration.
Rosemary roasted delicata squash
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 2 medium delicata squash
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 shallot finely diced
- 4 fresh rosemary sprigs
- Coarse salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Wash, slice and scoop the seeds from the delicata squash. Cut the halves into 1-inch strips. Add the cut squash to a nonstick baking sheet leaving plenty of space between the pieces. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with the shallots and rosemary, salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Roast about 20 minutes, turning once. Enjoy warm as a side dish or chop into bite size pieces to enjoy over kale or other greens with your favorite vinaigrette for a sweet and savory fall salad.
The Athens Farmers Market Café is a collaboration between the Athens Farmers Market, OU COMCorps (a local Americorps program), and Athens County Children Services. Athens Farmers Market hours are Wednesdays (April-December) and Saturdays (year-round) from 9 a.m. to noon at The Market on State parking lot, 1000 E. State St., Athens. To help increase fresh food consumption, the Athens Farmers Market vendors proudly participate in the following social service programs: the USDA Food Assistance Program, SNAP/EBT (food stamps), WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Participants can stop by the table at the southeast corner of the market to get SNAP tokens to spend at the market.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.