Elderberries may evoke thoughts of old-timey cold remedies or a popular line from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” but have you ever tasted them?
Easily found growing in the forests southeast Ohio, elderberries are slightly bitter blue-black berries that are related to honeysuckle. Although these berries are not typically found in grocery stores, black elderberries are bountiful in the region, dangling from bright pink stems during the late summer. This native fruit can be made into delicious jellies, wines, jams, syrups, teas, juices and baked goods.
For hundreds of years, elderberry syrup has had the reputation as being effective in treating influenza, the common cold, hay fever, sinus infections and even constipation. This is because elderberries contain the antioxidant anthocyanin, which has antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Dietary supplements containing elderberry are common in the form of syrups, lozenges and gummies.
If you’re looking to add elderberries to the dinner table, try canning them. Elderberries are tart if eaten directly off the shrub and are often prepared with sugar. Because they are easy to can (just cook berries with sugar with a four-to-one ratio), elderberries are great for first-time canners. Canned elderberries can be used in place of cranberry sauce or as an ice cream topping.
Elderberry dumplings
Berry mixture —
Ingredients:
2 cups elderberries
3/4 cup sugar
1 tablespoon flour
2 tablespoons lemon juice
3/4 cup water
Combine all the ingredients, heat gently, and keep them warm while you make the dumplings.
Dumpling mixture —
Ingredients:
3/4 cup flour, sifted
1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup lemon peel, grated
1/4 cup milk
1 egg
Add the other dry ingredients to the sifted and measured flour. Mix the milk and the egg in a small bowl and stir them into the flour combination until the dough is just blended. Now pour the hot berry mixture into a casserole and drop in small spoonfuls of the dumpling batter. Bake the dish at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 to 30 minutes until the pastry balls are lightly browned. Serve the dessert warm with cream or vanilla ice cream.
The Athens Farmers Market Café is a collaboration between the Athens Farmers Market, OU COMCorps, a local Americorps program, and Athens County Children Services. Athens Farmers Market hours are Wednesdays (April-December) and Saturdays (year round), 9 a.m. to noon at The Market on State parking lot, 1000 E. State St., Athens. To help increase fresh food consumption, the Athens Farmers Market vendors proudly participate in the following social service programs: the USDA Food Assistance Program, SNAP/EBT (food stamps), WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Participants can stop by the table at the southeast corner of the market to get SNAP tokens to spend at the market.
