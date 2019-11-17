The temperatures outside are crisp, meaning it’s the perfect time of year to dive into some crunchy endive. Endive is a leafy vegetable that belongs to the chicory family like radicchio and escarole. It has a crisp texture that has a mild bitterness when eaten raw and a sweeter, nutty flavor when cooked. While mainly eaten raw in salads or used as a vessel for dips as an appetizer, endive can be roasted, braised or grilled. Endive’s leaves are high in fiber, calcium, potassium, and vitamins A, C and E.
Endive is unique in the way it is grown. It is often grown from seed and then dug up and re-rooted in a dark, cool humid room before harvesting. Because it is often grown indoors, endive can be found year-round, however peak season is late fall to early winter. When selecting endive, look for long, arrow shaped heads that are heavy for their size. Leaves should be snug and overlapping with a bright white base and a hint of yellow on the tips. Store endive in your refrigerator crisper.
Endive apple salad with honey-mustard vinaigrette
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon red wine or apple cider vinegar
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 4 small heads of Belgian endive, trimmed, leaves separated
- 1 medium tart green apple (like Granny Smith), cored and thinly sliced
½
- cup chopped toasted walnuts
½
- cup crumbled Bethmale Chèvre or Manchego cheese
Directions:
In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, honey, mustard, salt, and pepper. While continually whisking, gradually drizzle in the oil and continue whisking until the vinaigrette is emulsified.
Place the endive and apple in a large mixing bowl. Drizzle with two-thirds of the vinaigrette and gently toss. Transfer the salad to a serving platter, drizzle with the remaining vinaigrette, and top with the walnuts and cheese. Serve immediately.
The Athens Farmers Market Café is a collaboration between the Athens Farmers Market, OU COMCorps, a local Americorps program, and Athens County Children Services. Athens Farmers Market hours are Wednesdays (April-December) and Saturdays (year round), 9 a.m. to noon at The Market on State parking lot, 1000 E. State St., Athens. To help increase fresh food consumption, the Athens Farmers Market vendors proudly participate in the following social service programs: the USDA Food Assistance Program, SNAP/EBT (food stamps), WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Participants can stop by the table at the southeast corner of the market to get SNAP tokens to spend at the market.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.