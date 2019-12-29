As fresh fruit is hard to find in the winter months, jams, jellies and other fruit products made from locally grown fruits are a great alternative. Fruit spreads and products are available throughout the year at the Athens Farmers Market and can add some sweetness to your kitchen.
So, what is the difference between jam, jelly, marmalade and other canned fruit products? It all depends on the consistency.
Jams are sweet, thick spreads that are made by cooking chopped or crushed fruit with sugar. Jam is less firm than jelly, which holds its shape and jiggles when moved. Jellies are created by cooking fruit juice with sugar.
Preserves are spreads that contain small, whole fruit or cut fruit in a clear, slightly gelled syrup. Conserves are jam-like and made from a mixture of fruits. Conserves may also contain raisins, coconut or nuts.
Marmalade is a soft fruit jelly containing small pieces of fruit or fruit peel. These are often made from citrus fruit. And finally, fruit butters are sweet spreads made by cooking pulp of the fruit with sugar to create a thick consistency. Like with apple butter, spices like cinnamon are often added to fruit butters.
Essential ingredients in all the above fruit products are: fruit, pectin, acid and sugar. Popular fruit for jams, jellies and other spreads include strawberries, grapes, raspberries, apricots, apples, blackberries and blueberries. Pectin is a substance found naturally in fruit which causes the fruit juice to gel. Some fruits, like sour apples and cranberries, have enough natural pectin to produce gel with sugar alone. Others, like strawberries and peaches, need pectin added in order to gel. As for the acid component, lemon juice is often used.
In addition to being delicious atop of toast or biscuits, fruit spreads are perfect in yogurt, on top of brie, as an ice cream or pancake topping or even in a grilled cheese sandwich.
Winter shortcakes
Ingredients:
- 2 cups Biscuit Mix (click for recipe)
- ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into ½” cubes, chilled in freezer for 10 minutes
- ¾ cup buttermilk
- ¾ cup thinly sliced stemmed dried figs (about 2 oz.)
- 1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest
- All-purpose flour (for surface)
- 1 large egg, beaten to blend
- 2 tablespoons raw sugar
- ¾ cup jam (such as strawberry)
- ¾ cup chilled heavy cream, whipped
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Pulse biscuit mix and butter in a food processor until mixture resembles coarse meal. Transfer to a large bowl. Add buttermilk; mix to just combine. Add figs and zest; mix to just combine. Transfer to a lightly floured surface; gather into a ball. Knead 4-5 times. Dust with flour as needed to prevent sticking. Roll out to a 7-inch square about ¾-inch thick. Cut in half. Cut each half crosswise into 4 rectangles. Transfer shortcakes to a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Brush with beaten egg; sprinkle with raw sugar. Bake shortcakes until firm and golden brown, 13–15 minutes. Let cool slightly on a wire rack. Split; fill with jam and whipped cream.
The Athens Farmers Market Café is a collaboration between the Athens Farmers Market, OU COMCorps, a local Americorps program, and Athens County Children Services. Athens Farmers Market hours are Wednesdays (April-December) and Saturdays (year round), 9 a.m. to noon at The Market on State parking lot, 1000 E. State St., Athens. To help increase fresh food consumption, the Athens Farmers Market vendors proudly participate in the following social service programs: the USDA Food Assistance Program, SNAP/EBT (food stamps), WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Participants can stop by the table at the southeast corner of the market to get SNAP tokens to spend at the market.
