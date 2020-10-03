Onions, one of the oldest cultivated foods that originated in Asia over 5,000 years ago, quickly spread around the world because of their ease of storage and medical value. Onions were grown in ancient Egypt where they were believed to be a symbol for eternal life and were used in burial ceremonies. Onions were also thought to be a source of power, and onion juice has been a popular home remedy for a wide variety of ailments and afflictions.
Onions come in many shapes, sizes and colors with popular varieties being yellow, white, brown and red. Onions are grown worldwide, and according to FAOSTAT, the world produced over 106 million tons of onions in 2018. Onions are packed with complex sugars, vitamins, minerals, fiber, beta carotene and are fat free. They are also packed with vitamin C, flavonoids, and beneficial phytochemicals.
Nothing to cry over but onions reputation for tear production is a result of the sulfuric compounds that get released when the cell walls are ruptured when cut or chopped that can irritate the eyes.There are many popular methods for combating this side effect however the most effective are cutting under a kitchen hood vent or freezing your onions before chopping them.
Easy French Onion Soup:
Ingredients:
- 4 pounds yellow onions, peeled and thinly sliced (approximately 5–6 large onions)
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 1/2 cup dry white wine
- 6 cups of beef stock (or veggie stock)
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 bay leaf
- 3 sprigs fresh thyme (or 1 teaspoon dried thyme)
- fine sea salt and freshly-cracked black pepper, to taste
- Baguette & grated or sliced cheese
Method:
1. Caramelize the onions. In a large heavy-bottomed stockpot, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the onions and sauté until well for about 30 minutes until caramelized (but not burnt), initially stirring every 3-5 minutes, then about once a minute near the end of caramelization to prevent burning*. Add garlic and sauté for 2 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook for an additional 1 minute. Stir in the wine to deglaze the pan, using a wooden spoon to scrape up any browned bits on the bottom of the pan.
2. Add the stock, Worcestershire, bay leaf, and thyme and stir to combine. Continue to cook until the soup reaches a simmer. Then reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for at least 10 minutes. Discard the bay leaf and sprigs of thyme. Taste the soup and season with salt and pepper as needed.
3. Preheat oven to 400°F. While the soup is simmering, slice the baguette into 1-inch thick pieces and arrange them in single layer on baking sheet. Bake for 6-8 minutes, until the bread is toasted and golden around the edges. Remove and set aside.
4. Switch the oven to the broiler. Once the soup is ready to serve, place your oven-safe bowls on a thick baking sheet. Ladle the soup into each bowl, then top with a baguette slice and your desired amount of cheese (I used about 1/4 cup shredded cheese for each). Place on an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat and broil for 2-4 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly. (Keep a close eye on them so that they do not burn.) Remove from the oven and serve immediately while the soup is hot and bubbly.
The Athens Farmers Market Café is a collaboration between the Athens Farmers Market, OU COMCorps (a local Americorps program), and Athens County Children Services. Athens Farmers Market hours are Wednesdays (April-December) and Saturdays (year round), 9 a.m. to noon at The Market on State parking lot, 1000 E. State St., Athens. To help increase fresh food consumption, the Athens Farmers Market vendors proudly participate in the following social service programs: the USDA Food Assistance Program, SNAP/EBT (food stamps), WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Participants can stop by the table at the southeast corner of the market to get SNAP tokens to spend at the market.
