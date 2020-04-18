As many of us are spending additional time at home and hiking in the woods right now, be sure to look out for the garlicky little cousin of the onion: ramps. One of the first indicators of spring in Appalachia is the sprouting of ramps or wild leeks. Each year, ramp lovers go on a frenzy to search out these veggies during their short harvest season. Ramps are the first of the vegetables to make their appearance following winter and can be found in the wild until about mid-May. Ramps also have a short shelf life following harvest, staying fresh in your refrigerator for up to three or four days.
Native to Appalachia, ramps look like scallions but are smaller with one or two broad leaves. They have a stronger taste than leeks with a garlicky perfume that provides great springtime flavor. Use the stems and bulbs to add some zest to a roast or chop them and add to a soup or salad. The green leaves can be separated and used in salad mix or sauteed like spinach.
While it’s tempting to snatch up all the ramps you come across in the woods, it’s important not to be greedy. Ramps are a slow growing plant, taking years to regenerate. To ensure that there are ramps for years to come, be sure to harvest in a sustainable way.
Ramp and goat cheese puffs
Ingredients:
- 4 oz ramps
- 4 oz scallions
- 3-4 oz goat Gouda, shredded
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup semolina
- ½ cup all purpose flour
- 1-¼ cup Greek yogurt
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 1-½ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 375F.
Chop the scallions thinly crosswise. Chop the ramps finely (about the same size as scallions). Beat the eggs and add them to the vegetables. Mix well and season with salt and pepper. Add yogurt, heavy cream and gouda, and mix.
In another bowl mix flour, semolina, baking powder and baking soda. Add to the vegetable mixture. Stir gently until combined.
Distribute the mixture equally in baking molds (or muffin pan). If you are not using a silicone pan, make sure to oil and flour the molds.)
Bake for about 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the puffs cool and then very gently remove them from the pan. Serve slightly warm or at room temperature.
This Athens Farmers Market Café is a collaboration between the Athens Farmers Market, OU COMCorps, a local Americorps program, and Athens County Children Services. Athens Farmers Market hours are Wednesdays (April-December) and Saturdays (year round), 9 a.m. to noon at the Market on State St. Parking Lot, 1000 E. State St., Athens. To help increase fresh food consumption the Athens Farmers Market vendors proudly participate in the following social service programs: The USDA Food Assistance Program, SNAP/EBT (food stamps), WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Participants can stop by the table at the Southeast corner of the market to get SNAP tokens to spend at the market.
