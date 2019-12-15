Originating in the Mediterranean, rosemary has been a popular herb since ancient times. Rosemary is a member of the mint family and is related to other herbs such as lavender, thyme, basil and oregano. Its pine shaped needles produce a woodsy-citrus fragrance that’s not only a desirable scent, but adds a bright flavor to dishes like stews and lamb.
Rosemary has been long touted for its medicinal uses as well. This herb has anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal and antiseptic properties. Over the centuries, it has been used to alleviate muscle pain, improve memory, boost the immune and circulatory systems and promote hair growth.
Rosemary can be used to season a variety of dishes such as salads, casseroles, soups and meat. It pairs well with chicken, lamb, pork, and fish, as well as spinach, grains, mushrooms, peas and potatoes. Whole sprigs of rosemary can be used in meat dishes and soups. This fragrant herb has a more subtle taste when fresh compared its dried counterpart. Fresh rosemary can be stored in a bag in the refrigerator for several weeks. Dried rosemary should be stored in an airtight container in a cool, dark place.
Lemon rosemary garlic chicken and potatoes
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
- 1 (3.5-oz.) jar capers, drained
- 2 lemons, sliced
- 10 garlic cloves, smashed
- 3 tablespoons fresh rosemary leaves
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 6 chicken legs (about 1 1/2 lb.)
- 4 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs (about 2 1/2 lb.)
- 2 pounds small red potatoes
Directions:
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Stir together first eight ingredients in a medium bowl.
Place a roasting pan on stove top over 2 burners. Add 3 Tbsp. olive oil, and heat over medium-high heat. Sprinkle chicken with desired amount of salt and pepper; place, skin sides down, in pan. Add potatoes. Cook 9 to 10 minutes or until chicken is browned. Turn chicken, and pour lemon mixture over chicken. Bake at 450° for 45 to 50 minutes or until chicken is done. Serve chicken with sauce.
The Athens Farmers Market Café is a collaboration between the Athens Farmers Market, OU COMCorps, a local Americorps program, and Athens County Children Services. Athens Farmers Market hours are Wednesdays (April-December) and Saturdays (year round), 9 a.m. to noon at The Market on State parking lot, 1000 E. State St., Athens. To help increase fresh food consumption, the Athens Farmers Market vendors proudly participate in the following social service programs: the USDA Food Assistance Program, SNAP/EBT (food stamps), WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Participants can stop by the table at the southeast corner of the market to get SNAP tokens to spend at the market.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.