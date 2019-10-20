As the harvest season begins to wind down, turnips are turning up at the Athens Farmers Market. Because this root vegetable thrives in cool weather, turnips are plentiful in both the spring and fall. However, fall turnips are typically more tender and sweeter than their spring counterparts.
Turnips are a staple in many cultures around the world, having be grown for more than 3,000 years. Plus, they can be prepared in many ways.
Young turnips have a delicate, sweet taste, making them ideal to eat raw in salads. More mature turnips can be diced and thrown into stews and heartier dishes. Turnips can also be cut into strips and served with your favorite dipping sauce or hummus. Or try grating turnips for coleslaw. The leafy tops of turnips are also edible. Like mustard greens, turnip greens should be blanched or cooked to lessen their bitterness. Younger greens are more desirable.
Turnips are a low-calorie food packed with key nutrients and minerals including calcium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium and magnesium. Turnips are also a great source of Vitamin C, folate, niacin and fiber.
When selecting a turnip, look for ones smaller in size with a heavy skin. Younger, small bulbs are the most tender. Overgrown ones have a sharp flavor and tough, woody texture. Turnips can be stored for up to three or four months in a cool, dark, humid place such the vegetable drawer of your refrigerator or a root cellar. When storing in the fridge, keep turnips in perforated plastic bag for moisture control.
Roast pork with turnips, apples and cabbage
Ingredients:
- Cooking spray
- 1 (3-pound) boneless pork loin roast trimmed
- 2 cups finely chopped onion
- 1 slice applewood-smoked bacon, chopped
- 5 cups thinly sliced peeled tart apple (about 1 1/2 pounds)
- 3 cups thinly sliced green cabbage
- 3 cups (1-inch) cubed peeled turnips
- 3/4 cup dry white wine
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add pork; cook 15 minutes, browning on all sides. Remove pork from the pan. Add onion and bacon to pan; saute 5 minutes or until onion is tender. Return pork to pan. Add apple and remaining ingredients, and bring to a simmer. Place pan in oven. Bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees for 1 hour and 15 minutes or until a thermometer registers 155 degrees, turning pork after 45 minutes.
The Athens Farmers Market Café is a collaboration between the Athens Farmers Market, OU COMCorps, a local Americorps program, and Athens County Children Services. Athens Farmers Market hours are Wednesdays (April-December) and Saturdays (year round), 9 a.m. to noon at The Market on State parking lot, 1000 E. State St., Athens. To help increase fresh food consumption, the Athens Farmers Market vendors proudly participate in the following social service programs: the USDA Food Assistance Program, SNAP/EBT (food stamps), WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Participants can stop by the table at the southeast corner of the market to get SNAP tokens to spend at the market.
