Ohioans love their tomatoes and now is the time to snatch up those ripe, ruby beauties at the Athens Farmers Market. Tomatoes were named Ohio’s official state fruit in 2009 — not to be confused with Ohio’s state native fruit, the pawpaw — and tomato juice has been the official beverage of the Buckeye State since 1965. Not only do we love to eat and celebrate tomatoes, but Ohio farmers love to grow them. According to 2018 figures, Ohio ranked fourth in U.S. tomato production behind California, Florida and Indiana.
The tomato is in the nightshade family along with bell peppers and eggplant. Although the tomato is a fruit botanically, it is prepared culinary as a vegetable due to its savory nature. There are many varieties of tomatoes and you should select the variety that best suits your culinary purposes. Large varieties, such as beefsteak, are great sliced on sandwiches like BLTs while the smaller oblong Roma tomatoes work well for sauces due to their low water content. Cherry and grape tomatoes are perfect to include in salads, including pasta salad.
Ever wonder why locally grown tomatoes seem to be bursting with flavor compared to their commercially grown counterparts? That’s because local farmers let their tomatoes ripen on the vine before harvesting and getting them to your dinner table. Commercial growers often harvest and transport tomatoes when they are still green and later spray them with artificial ethylene (a gas that is naturally released from tomatoes during the ripening process), which turns the unripened tomatoes red. This can result in a flavorless tomato.
In addition to their terrific taste, tomatoes boast many health benefits such as heart health, cancer prevention and protection from sunburn. These perks are thanks to the tomato’s high content of the antioxidant lycopene, vitamin C, potassium, folate and vitamin K.
Fresh tomato sauce
Ingredients:
- 10-11 pounds fresh heirloom tomatoes, or any tomatoes of choice
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 teaspoons sea salt, more to taste
- 2 teaspoons black pepper, more to taste
- 1 teaspoon dried basil, more to taste
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano, more to taste
- Optional: 1 4.5-ounce can tomato paste
- Optional: 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1/4 cup lemon juice if canning
Directions:
Fill a large pot with water and bring to a boil over high heat. Working in batches, drop the tomatoes in the water for 1 minute. Carefully take tomatoes out and place in a large bowl. Let tomatoes cool. Once cool, carefully peel off skins. Core the tomatoes and place in a food processor or blender. Puree until smooth, or pulse until desired consistency is reached if you want a chunkier sauce. Set aside.
In a large pot, heat extra-virgin olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions and garlic. Sauté until onions are translucent. Add in dried basil, dried oregano, salt, and pepper. Stir for 30 seconds, just until fragrant. Pour in tomato puree and stir well.
Bring the mixture to a simmer and let cook for two hours, or until thickened and reduced. Add lemon juice if using. Taste and adjust seasoning as desired. Take sauce off heat and cool down to room temperature. Pour into freezer friendly plastic containers and freezer.
The Athens Farmers Market Café is a collaboration between the Athens Farmers Market, OU COMCorps (a local Americorps program), and Athens County Children Services. Athens Farmers Market hours are Wednesdays (April-December) and Saturdays (year-round) from 9 a.m. to noon at The Market on State parking lot, 1000 E. State St., Athens. To help increase fresh food consumption, the Athens Farmers Market vendors proudly participate in the following social service programs: the USDA Food Assistance Program, SNAP/EBT (food stamps), WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Participants can stop by the table at the southeast corner of the market to get SNAP tokens to spend at the market.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.