Every day, seven people die in home fires, most often in homes without working smoke alarms. That’s why State Farm agents across Ohio are handing out free smoke alarms to help communities prepare for the unexpected in the event of a home fire.
This month, 65 agents in Ohio, delivered over 2,800 smoke alarms to their local fire department to help more neighbors.
Local State Farm Agent Shaena Stump presented over 40 alarms to the Athens fire department to give out to families in need of a working alarm.
State Farm encourages homeowners to make fire prevention an important part of their overall home safety plan.
According to the National Fire Safety Association, 3 out of 5 home fire deaths result in fires where there are either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.
Here are some steps homeowners can take to reduce the chances of house fires:
- Installing a smoke alarm and regularly checking the batteries can go a long ways towards saving lives.
- Caution Should always be taken when lighting candles and operating fireplaces. It is a good idea to never leave an open flame unattended.
- Always keep flammable products in a cool, dark place.
- Never leave the kitchen while cooking.
- Consulting with your local fire department on an appropriate fire extinguisher for your home can help protect your family in the event of a fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.