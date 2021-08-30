This is a PSA regarding the Athens Fish & Game Club’s Camp Heritages Family Outdoor Education Day.
Mark your calendars for Camp Heritage’s Family Outdoor Education Day. It will be held Sept. 18th, registration opens at 8:30 a.m. with activities from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.
This event features hands-on, fun, educational opportunities for the whole family. There will be demonstrations, exhibitors, archery, shooting ranges (including BB/Air Rifle), and so much more! Lunch will be provided and best of all, admission is free!
Anyone interested can download the registration form at the camp's website: https://athensfishandgame.org/camp-heritage/ and return it to CampHeritageInc@gmail.com. If you don’t have the ability to sign and scan before sending it back to us, you can sign your form at registration the morning of registration, just bring your pre-filled form with you to save time at registration.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us a campheritageinc@gmail.com.
