NELSONVILLE - If you want a good place for school-age kids to hang out, having food is a must. So Athens Food Rescue (AFR) is pleased to deliver to The Hive.
AFR transports donated food to social service organizations around Athens County. This includes occasional trips to The Hive at 85 West Columbus Street in Nelsonville.
The Hive is a place where local youth can drop in to take part in any number of fun activities. And have snacks. Don’t forget the snacks.
“Katie Fox, the coordinator at The Hive, reached out to me in January about receiving food donations,” said Nanda Filkin, AFR executive director. “She explained how her program helps feed kids from the Nelsonville area school districts.”
Filkin added, “The Hive has been receiving sandwiches, pastries and salads from a generous donor ever since.”
“The Hive is a free, safe place and home away from home to 200 registered youth,” explained Fox. “We serve snacks and dinner daily to 40-50 kids.”
According to Fox, families are feeling the pressure of rising food costs and reduction in SNAP benefits.
“The Hive's enrollment numbers are always growing and so is our grocery bill,” she said. “Working with Athens Food Rescue allows us to give our kids the healthy, comforting meals they need and save our grant funds for other necessities, activities and support for Athens county kids and their families.”
AFR is a not-for-profit group which fights hunger by reducing food waste. It gets help from several partners with surplus food.
More information about AFR’s efforts is available at https://www.athensfoodrescue.com. You can sign up to volunteer and make a donation of money.
Contributing can also be done on AFR’s Facebook page and by sending a check to Athens Food Rescue, PO Box 1143, Athens, Ohio, 45701.
