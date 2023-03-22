Hive

AFR transports donated food to social service organizations around Athens County. This includes occasional trips to The Hive at 85 West Columbus Street in Nelsonville.

 Submitted Photo

NELSONVILLE - If you want a good place for school-age kids to hang out, having food is a must. So Athens Food Rescue (AFR) is pleased to deliver to The Hive.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.