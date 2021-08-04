Athens Food Rescue made a special delivery of food preparation supplies to local anti-hunger groups on Saturday, July 31, a deviation from their usual charitable giving of food items.
“We just gave away 21 crockpots, 17 cookware sets, 10 silverware sets and dish towels to local pantries,” said Teresa Curtiss, AFR’s executive director.
The items were gifted to Bobcat Pantry, Bishopville Pantry and Nelsonville Food Cupboard.
“We also gave the Gathering Place two new shelves in order to hold all the food we give them plus other items they have,” Curtiss said. “And we bought three composters — one for First United Methodist Church, Respite Center and Good Works.”
The items were purchased through funds from a recent fundraiser. Thanks to the community’s generosity, AFR had money to spend to carry out its mission of fighting hunger.
A new refrigerator has been purchased as well and will be delivered to Feed My Sheep Pantry in Torch.
Anyone who would like to support the Athens Food Rescue can do so by making a donation to Athens Food Rescue, 11961 Peach Ridge Road, Athens, Ohio 45701. Donations can also be made online via Facebook and by giving directly to The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.