Almost every day, Athens Food Rescue and the group’s partners are helping to feed homeless and hungry people in Athens County. One of those partners is OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital.
“Our hospital sees the need to support the community however we can, providing food is just one of those ways we can help,” said Dawn Bennett-Roach, Associate Manager for Nutrition Services at O’Bleness. “It has been a great opportunity to donate food that we would have otherwise not found a purpose for.”
The hospital has given frozen milk and produce to Athens Food Rescue, which is honoring O’Bleness with a donor spotlight award for August.
“They have donated over 2,500 pounds since November 2018,” said Teresa Curtiss, AFR’s executive director.
AFR volunteers pick up food gifted by O’Bleness and other generous donors and deliver it to local charities. The group’s mission is to fight hunger and at the same time reduce food waste.
The AFR website is www.athensfoodrescue.com. The site has information about volunteering and donating.
