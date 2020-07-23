AFR

Seaman’s Cardinal Super Market is a locally owned grocery store that really puts the emphasis on local, including its support of community charities like Athens Food Rescue. Athens Food Rescue is grateful for Seaman’s largess and has selected the store for this month’s Donor Spotlight.

“We have a unique relationship with Seaman’s in that we purchase some of their expiring items for very little money,” said Teresa Curtiss, Athens Food Rescue executive director. “They also donate a lot of food as well. Since October of last year we have bought/received over 1700 pounds.”

That food is picked up by AFR volunteers and delivered to local charities. The group’s mission is to fight hunger and at the same time reduce food waste.

The AFR website is www.athensfoodrescue.com and you can go there for information about volunteering and donating.

