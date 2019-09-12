Members of Athens Food Rescue recently gathered for the group’s annual volunteer appreciation event.
Debi Blevins was awarded Legendary status. She rescued nearly 4,000 pounds of food over the past 12 months.
AFR fights food insecurity in the Athens community while diverting food from landfills. Unused food is picked up from restaurants, stores and other donors and delivered to local charities. Twenty active volunteers are now making 41 pickups per week. Since starting in 2015, the group has rescued more than 106,000 pounds of food.
AFR Executive Director Teresa Curtiss reported on a new initiative.
“We are trying to start a purchase program of expiring food,” she said. “Piggly Wiggly is on board and we are giving that food to Athens City School Pantry and the Haugland Learning Center in Albany.”
The program was made possible by a successful community event over the summer, the Rubber Duck Derby. More than 800 tickets were sold and nearly $5,000 was raised.
For the second year, the appreciation event was hosted by Shade Winery.
