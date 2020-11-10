Too many people in Athens County don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Others have a problem getting their hands on food that’s healthy.
Food insecurity like this is why folks such as Margaret Hoff work so diligently to provide help. Hoff is part of a core group that operates Athens Food Rescue, an organization which collects leftover and unused food from partners and transports it to local food pantries and other charities.
Hoff is AFR’s Volunteer of the Month for November.
“Margaret is pivotal to our organization,” said AFR Executive Director Teresa Curtiss. “We rely heavily on her knowledge and guidance for moving our organization forward. We're lucky to have her as part of the team.”
Hoff, who lives outside Athens with her husband and daughter, is a member of Athens Food Rescue’s board and its treasurer. Hoff is also a board member for The Birth Circle and she works at Live Healthy Appalachia.
She loves AFR’s goals of avoiding food waste and helping those in need.
“Since the food is available, it is important to use it instead of putting it in the trash,” she said. “Athens Food Rescue not only works to help people in need, but also works to help the environment by not wasting food.”
Athens Food Rescue is an all-volunteer organization. To donate or help, visit the website, athensfoodrescue.com.
