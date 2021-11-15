Athens Food Rescue is spotlighting the work of the folks at The Plains United Methodist Church who are feeding those who are hungry in the community.
Led by Carolyn Hornsby, the church operates a food pantry on the third Thursday (from 6 to 7 p.m.) or the fourth Thursday (from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)
“When we first started with AFR, (volunteer) Adele Hanson was picking up from Piggly Wiggly on Tuesdays, dropping bakery items off at the church,” explained Hornsby. “I asked her one day if she would want me to pick up. She agreed.”
Hornsby later worked it out to get donated items on Sundays, too. Sometimes the pantry purchases bread to hand out.
“We feel bread is most important,” said Hornsby.
“Carolyn has stayed dedicated to keeping the church’s pantry up and running despite the pandemic,” said AFR Executive Director Teresa Curtiss. “We greatly appreciate seeing such devotion in our community.”
Normally, Athens Food Rescue transports donations from participating restaurants, groceries and other local food facilities to area charities. The activity not only provides meals for people in need, it reduces waste.
That’s what AFR is all about – fighting food insecurity in the Athens area while diverting food from landfills.
Anyone wanting more information or interested in becoming a volunteer can visit AFR’s website at athensfoodrescue.com or checkout the group on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.