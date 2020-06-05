Many people know about the Witten Farm Market and especially look forward to the arrival of sweet corn there every summer. What’s not so well known is that Witten gives away lots of fruits and vegetables to local non-profit organizations.
“Every year we get around 2,000 pounds of produce donated, which then goes to those in need in the Athens area,” said Teresa Curtiss, executive director of Athens Food Rescue. “Witten is very generous in donating their blemished and past-its-prime produce to us and others in the community.”
For Witten’s contributions, the East State Street produce stand has been selected for Athens Food Rescue’s June Donor Spotlight.
Curtiss added, “The Witten employees are always so helpful and easy to work with year after year.”
Athens Food Rescue volunteers pick up donations from Witten and other food establishments and deliver it to local charities. The group’s mission is to fight hunger and at the same time reduce food waste.
“We enjoy being able to help local organizations in as many ways as we possibly can and are honored to help Food Rescue,” said Paige Simons, Witten Farm Market Athens manager.
If you would like to donate, volunteer or get more information, visit the group’s website at www.athensfoodrescue.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.