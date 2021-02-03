Pretty much every day of the week an Athens Food Rescue volunteer climbs into his or her car to deliver food to local folks who don’t get enough to eat. Last year that added up to about 49,000 pounds of food saved from the dumpster.
“It’s the most we have ever donated,” Margaret Hoff, AFR treasurer said. “The year before we donated 37,715 pounds, thanks to our wonderful volunteers and many local organizations.”
The food is provided by donors and distributed to charities who serve people in need. The Athens Food Rescue mission is to fight hunger by reducing food waste.
“We are happy about our contribution in this time of great need but regret that we couldn’t do more,” Teresa Curtiss, AFR’s executive director said. “COVID has thrown a wrench into a lot of plans. And some volunteers felt uncomfortable going out into the community because of COVID.”
Some of the group’s projects have been canceled or suspended because of the pandemic.
The current AFR effort is supported by 12 active AFR volunteers, 13 regular donors and 15 recipient groups.
Anyone looking for more information or wanting to volunteer can visit AFR’s website at athensfoodrescue.com or check out the group on Facebook. AFR is a 501(c)(3) organization and contributions are tax deductible.
