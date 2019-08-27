According to a recent United Nations report, currently 25-30 percent of total food produced is lost or wasted. Teresa Curtiss is fighting such waste.
Curtiss is director of Athens Food Rescue. “Fighting hunger by reducing food waste” is the group’s guiding principle.
While AFR volunteers are working hard to stop food from being thrown away, Curtiss believes more can be done. The UN report said reducing food waste can curtail global climate change. Curtiss takes a "think globally, act locally” approach, right down to an individual level.
“We can plan our meals and take a shopping list with us to the grocery store to avoid those impulse purchases that might end up languishing in our refrigerators,” she advises.
Curtiss also suggests we understand that the “sell by” and “use by” dates on food are not federally regulated except on baby food and baby formula.
“Those dates are just the manufacturer’s suggestion for peak quality and those foods are safe to be consumed after the marked date,” she said. “Common sense has to be used; if it smells good, looks good, then it is good. There are salvage grocery stores popping up all over the country that sell only nearing or outdated food because it is still safe to eat.”
Another thing is making better use of your freezer.
“Most food can be frozen if you aren’t going to be able to eat it in the near future,” Curtiss pointed out. “Often foods last months or longer.”
If the food does go bad or you have produce scraps, the next best thing is to compost.
“Composting allows food to breakdown naturally and not emit methane gas as it would have in the landfill,” Curtiss said. “Methane gas is 21 times more potent at trapping heat in the atmosphere compared to carbon dioxide. If that isn’t reason enough to compost, it’s also great fertilizer for your garden or flower beds.”
If you’re looking for tips on how to store food and interesting food waste facts, Curtiss recommends the website Savethefood.com. There are even instructions there for calculating how much food is needed for a party.
For information on local food rescue efforts, visit athensfoodrescue.com.
