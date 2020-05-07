Julie Finlay says volunteering is an important part of her life, so after moving to Athens last year she didn’t waste any time signing on with Athens Food Rescue.
“When I read about Athens Food Rescue, I was eager to get involved,” said Finlay, who is AFR’s Volunteer of the Month for May.
“My most exciting pick-up was 128 pounds from Shively Dining Hall before (Ohio University’s) spring break,” Finlay said. “Every inch of free space in my car was full! It was so rewarding to deliver the food and know it would not go to waste.”
That is the mission of Athens Food Rescue – reduce food waste and at the same time fight hunger. Finlay and other volunteers pick up food from local donors and deliver it to charities for distribution to people in need.
“Julie has picked up more than 300 pounds of food,” said Teresa Curtiss, AFR executive director. “She most recently stepped up when we needed extra help for the large donations we received from OU.”
Finlay is an executive writer for USAA, an insurance and financial services company primarily for military families. She works out of her Athens home and she also volunteers with the Athens Food Pantry.
In her spare time she enjoys gardening, genealogy, and yoga. She also likes the small town life of Athens and exploring the area.
“I’ve been very impressed with the spirit of giving in Athens,” Finlay said.
The Athens Food Rescue website is at www.athensfoodrescue.com, where anyone interested can get more information and sign up to volunteer.
