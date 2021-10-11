Athens Food Rescue has a new helping hand in the fight against hunger and food waste. Michael Ward signed on with AFR and his efforts have earned him the honor of Volunteer of the Month.
“I am pleased to join with the other volunteers to fulfill the mission of Athens Food Rescue in transporting food from generous businesses to worthy social organizations so that they may feed their clients,” said Ward.
On a daily basis, Athens Food Rescue moves donations from participating restaurants, groceries and other local food facilities to area charities. The activity not only provides meals for folks in need, it reduces waste.
“In the few short months Michael has been with us he has been instrumental in helping us accomplish our mission,” said AFR Executive Director Teresa Curtiss. “He has delivered over 265 pounds of food to those in need.”
Ward and his wife Barbara live in Athens. In his spare time he likes to play pickleball.
Anyone wanting more information or interested in becoming a volunteer can visit AFR’s website at athensfoodrescue.com or checkout the group on Facebook.
