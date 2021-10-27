The Athens Friends and Newcomer (AFAN) Fan Fair is on Thursday, Nov. 11th at 5:30 p.m. (registration begins at 5:15) at the Athens Community Center. The show will close at 7:30 p.m. Fan Fair is a marketplace of member-made items such as jewelry, artwork, paper crafts, stained glass, holiday decorations, quilted and embroidered cloth items and much more. A boxed meal will be available. The event is open to all current and perspective AFAN members. Members are encouraged to bring friends. This event is free of charge, but ALL attendees must make reservations prior to the event. RSVP at janeknewton@gmail.com or call 740-797-0362 by 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 7th. For more info., visit www.anthensfriends.com
