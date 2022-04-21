After a two-year hiatus, Athens Hamfest will return to the Athens Community Center, 701 East State Street, Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.
A hamfest is a convention of amateur radio operators, also known as “hams.” This symposium will include a trade show, flea market and a variety of other activities geared to interest radio enthusiasts.
According to co-organizer, Carl Denbow, there will be activities set up both inside and outside of the community center. However, he noted that vendors who wish to set up a table inside the center need to make reservations ahead of time by calling 740-591-8417.
The reservation fee is $10.00 per table. Setup begins at 7:00 a.m. and tables not claimed by 8:30 a.m. may be reassigned.
Denbow described the outdoors portion of AH as “a tailgate-style flea market” where people can sell merchandise out of their trucks.
Athens Hamfest was organized by the Athens County Amateur Radio Association. President, Eric McFadden stated that this organization now meets every third Tuesday of the month at the American Red Cross located at 100 South May Avenue, Athens.
Along with organizing AH, the ACARA also provides communication equipment for local marathons, and is prepared to assist local authorities and essential workers in communicating with one another in the event of an emergency.
Anyone interested in joining the Athens County Amateur Radio Association can visit www.ac-ara.org.
ACARA Treasurer, Drew McDaniel has been involved in Athens Hamfest since the 1970s. He described this kind of event as one “that usually attracts two kinds of people: commercial vendors who deal in radios, electronic equipment and computers, and amateur radio operators who come for the buy sell or trade their radios and equipment.”
Participants will also be given an opportunity to take a Volunteer Examiner (VE) test at 10:00 a.m. for all license classes. McDaniel elaborated that the purpose of this test is to give “all amateur radio operators the opportunity to become licensed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).”
This half hour-long test consists of 30 multiple choice questions. Interested persons will also be expected to pay a fee of $14.00.
Admission to Athens Hamfest is $5.00. However, “non-ham spouses” will be admitted free.
McDaniel stated that “this event is an example of how Southeast Ohio has become a hub for radio enthusiasts from places all over the midwest and east coast.”
Over the years, McDaniel has met people from as far away as Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia who have attended Athens Hamfest.
Overall, McDaniel describes AH as “an event that has really helped to put Athens, OH on the map.”
For more information about Athens Hamfest 2022 contact Carl Denbow at 740 591-8471 or Eric McFadden at 740-593-7176.
