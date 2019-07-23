Athens High School will host orientation for all new students on Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. Orientation will last approximately one hour. All new students will get a copy of their schedule and be able to tour the school. AHS staff and student council members will be on hand to assist. Administrators and counselors will go over important information that will help students transition to the high school. Attendance at orientation is not mandatory, but it is highly suggested.

