Awards of Distinction

U.S. Marine Scholastic Excellence Award – Isabella Tan, Wallace Green

U.S. Marine Semper Fi Award – Garey Escobedo

Heisman High School Heisman Scholarship – Nicole Bean

Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award – Lourdes Benencia Courreges

NFL: My Cause, My Cleats – Nicole Bean

Equal Justice Initiative: Equal Justice Racial Justice Essay Contest – Julia Weber

Prudential Spirit of Community Award: President’s Volunteer Service Award – Hannah Bernstein

Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine Early Assurance Program – Cassandra Nalazek

The Voice of Democracy – Julia Weber

Scholarships Sponsored by Local Organizations and Patrons

Athens Education Association – Sarah Abdella, Zachary Thomas

Kiwanis Club of Downtown Athens – Tanner McCune

Kiwanis Club of Athens: A. William Matters, V

Craig Copeland Memorial Scholarship – Cassandra Nalazek, Savanna Wilson

Athens Rotary Worstell Scholarship – Kenna Lovsey

J. Warren McClure Scholarship – Hannah Bernstein, Emerson Elliott, Audrey Grace, Kenna Lovsey, Jack Myers, Emily Pauwels, Savanna Wilson

Brandon Tad Grover, Jr. Founders Scholarship – Lourdes Benencia Courreges

Richard Herdman Athletic Hall of Fame Scholarship – Nicole Bean, Tanner McCune

Class of 1983 Award: Dan Bellar

Donald R. Poston Award – Tanner McCune, Zachary Smith

Don and Mary Eskey Endowment – Tanner McCune

Edward A. Sprague Leadership Award – Hannah Bernstein

Kenner & Margene Bush Opportunity Fund – Grace Emery

Charles McAfee Scholarship – Albert William Matters, V; Charlie Strohm

Raymond Abraham Fine Arts Scholarship – Nicole Bean

Olivia Gray Sole Fine Arts Award – Nicole Bean

OhioHealth Sports Medicine Scholarship – Savanna Wilson

Ohio State Alumni Club of Athens County – Julia Deluca

2021 Octa Gillogly Scholarship – Nicole Bean

Holzer Science Award – Wallace Green

Rocky Community Improvement Fund Scholarship – Savanna Wilson

Milligan’s Maple Products – Grace Emery

Athens Masonic Scholarship – Zachary Smith

People’s Bank Robert E. Evans Scholarship – Savanna Wilson

The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution – Hannah Bernstein

Builders Exchange of Central Ohio Scholarship – Grace Emery

Class Awards and Recognitions

Art

Governor’s Art Show – Nicole Bean, Abigail Crawford

Kristin Kostohryz Memorial Scholarship – Nicole Bean

English

Arena Awards – Gracie Justis, Alivia Harmon, Savanna Wilson

Matrix Award

Matrix: Editor in Chief – Hannah Bernstein

Anne Pickering Award – Emerson Elliott

Betty Hoyt-Fuller: Creative Writing Award– Lourdes Benencia Courreges

Nolan Gene Patterson Memorial Scholarship – Audrey Grace

Industrial Technology

Dewald Industrial Technology Award – Carter Wilkerson

Engineering, Drafting & Design Award – Wallace Green

Mathematics

American Mathematics Competition – First place. American Math Competition 12: Lisa Liu; American Math competition 10: First place Joonwoo Park, Second Place Xinrui Han and third place Isabella Stowe

Music

Outstanding Jr. Music “Carl & Helen Roberts” Award – Margaret Broughton

Science

Athens FFA Senior Recognition – Grace Casto

2021 Virtual District Science Fair – Luca Gagliano, Xinrui Han, Lisa Liu and Helen Liu, Jacob McCarthy and Joonwoo Park

Social Studies

Outstanding Jr History “Carl & Helen Roberts” Award – Olivia Kaiser

Outstanding History Student “Betty Mizicko” Award – Nora Anderson

Thomas Hamel AP European History Award – Hannah Bernstein

Athens High School Awards & Scholarships

Athens High School Merit Scholarship – Lourdes Benencia Courreges

Tri-County Career Center

National Technical Honor Society – Intalan Campbell, Jonathan Chiki, Jonas DeLaPena, Evan Easton, Grace Emery, Peyton Gail, Abigail Holley, Kayleigh Johnson, Devin Loew

College and University Scholarship

Alfred University – Abigail Crawford

Bryn Mawr College – Audrey Grace

Case Western Reserve University – Zoe Wagner

Earlham College – Benjamin Pratt

Freed-Hardeman University – Savanna Wilson

George Washington University – Isabella Tan

Hocking College – Sophia Atherton, Grace Emery

Lake Erie College – Joey Moore

Miami University – Charlotte Cutright

Ohio State University – Kylee Sweet

The Savannah College of Art and Design – Nicole Bean

University of Chicago – Lourdes Benencia Courreges

OHIO Excellence Awards

Admission Promise Award – Tanner McCune, Sophia Tenoglia

Excellence Scholarship – Kenna Lovsey, Sophia Tenoglia

Premier Scholarship – Caroline Hina, Jack Myers, Cassandra Nalazek, Donovan O’Malley, Julia Weber

Ohio University – Alumni Scholarships

William B. Barker Memorial Scholarship– Michael Hayes

Ky Crist Scholarship – Matthew McDonald

Raymond C. Cook – Elena Delach, Caroline Hina, Kenna Lovsey, Cassandra Nalazek, Kristina Rana, Sophia Tenoglia, Julia Weber

Earl A Washburn Memorial Scholarship – Albert William Matters, V; Papa Hughes

Cherie Lynn O’Brien Scholarship – Kenna Lovsey

Rebecca Sostarich Schultz Memorial Scholarship – Elena Delach

Theron Morgan Memorial Scholarship – Charlie Strohm

Oliver L. Wood Memorial Scholarship – Isaac Staten

Lois Wood Memorial Scholarship – Kristina Rana

Franklin C. Murphy Scholarship – Cassandra Nalazek

Eleanor Gifford Memorial Scholarship – Kristina Rana

George E. Wood Sesquicentennial Scholarship – Sophia Tenoglia

Fine Arts Talent Award – Kenna Lovsey

National Merit Scholars

College Board National Recognition Program – Lourdes Benencia Courreges

Commended Students – Audrey Grace, Wallace Green

Finalist – Emily Pauwels

Valedictorian – Lourdes Benencia Courreges

Salutatorian – Emerson Elliott

