Awards of Distinction
U.S. Marine Scholastic Excellence Award – Isabella Tan, Wallace Green
U.S. Marine Semper Fi Award – Garey Escobedo
Heisman High School Heisman Scholarship – Nicole Bean
Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award – Lourdes Benencia Courreges
NFL: My Cause, My Cleats – Nicole Bean
Equal Justice Initiative: Equal Justice Racial Justice Essay Contest – Julia Weber
Prudential Spirit of Community Award: President’s Volunteer Service Award – Hannah Bernstein
Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine Early Assurance Program – Cassandra Nalazek
The Voice of Democracy – Julia Weber
Scholarships Sponsored by Local Organizations and Patrons
Athens Education Association – Sarah Abdella, Zachary Thomas
Kiwanis Club of Downtown Athens – Tanner McCune
Kiwanis Club of Athens: A. William Matters, V
Craig Copeland Memorial Scholarship – Cassandra Nalazek, Savanna Wilson
Athens Rotary Worstell Scholarship – Kenna Lovsey
J. Warren McClure Scholarship – Hannah Bernstein, Emerson Elliott, Audrey Grace, Kenna Lovsey, Jack Myers, Emily Pauwels, Savanna Wilson
Brandon Tad Grover, Jr. Founders Scholarship – Lourdes Benencia Courreges
Richard Herdman Athletic Hall of Fame Scholarship – Nicole Bean, Tanner McCune
Class of 1983 Award: Dan Bellar
Donald R. Poston Award – Tanner McCune, Zachary Smith
Don and Mary Eskey Endowment – Tanner McCune
Edward A. Sprague Leadership Award – Hannah Bernstein
Kenner & Margene Bush Opportunity Fund – Grace Emery
Charles McAfee Scholarship – Albert William Matters, V; Charlie Strohm
Raymond Abraham Fine Arts Scholarship – Nicole Bean
Olivia Gray Sole Fine Arts Award – Nicole Bean
OhioHealth Sports Medicine Scholarship – Savanna Wilson
Ohio State Alumni Club of Athens County – Julia Deluca
2021 Octa Gillogly Scholarship – Nicole Bean
Holzer Science Award – Wallace Green
Rocky Community Improvement Fund Scholarship – Savanna Wilson
Milligan’s Maple Products – Grace Emery
Athens Masonic Scholarship – Zachary Smith
People’s Bank Robert E. Evans Scholarship – Savanna Wilson
The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution – Hannah Bernstein
Builders Exchange of Central Ohio Scholarship – Grace Emery
Class Awards and Recognitions
Art
Governor’s Art Show – Nicole Bean, Abigail Crawford
Kristin Kostohryz Memorial Scholarship – Nicole Bean
English
Arena Awards – Gracie Justis, Alivia Harmon, Savanna Wilson
Matrix Award
Matrix: Editor in Chief – Hannah Bernstein
Anne Pickering Award – Emerson Elliott
Betty Hoyt-Fuller: Creative Writing Award– Lourdes Benencia Courreges
Nolan Gene Patterson Memorial Scholarship – Audrey Grace
Industrial Technology
Dewald Industrial Technology Award – Carter Wilkerson
Engineering, Drafting & Design Award – Wallace Green
Mathematics
American Mathematics Competition – First place. American Math Competition 12: Lisa Liu; American Math competition 10: First place Joonwoo Park, Second Place Xinrui Han and third place Isabella Stowe
Music
Outstanding Jr. Music “Carl & Helen Roberts” Award – Margaret Broughton
Science
Athens FFA Senior Recognition – Grace Casto
2021 Virtual District Science Fair – Luca Gagliano, Xinrui Han, Lisa Liu and Helen Liu, Jacob McCarthy and Joonwoo Park
Social Studies
Outstanding Jr History “Carl & Helen Roberts” Award – Olivia Kaiser
Outstanding History Student “Betty Mizicko” Award – Nora Anderson
Thomas Hamel AP European History Award – Hannah Bernstein
Athens High School Awards & Scholarships
Athens High School Merit Scholarship – Lourdes Benencia Courreges
Tri-County Career Center
National Technical Honor Society – Intalan Campbell, Jonathan Chiki, Jonas DeLaPena, Evan Easton, Grace Emery, Peyton Gail, Abigail Holley, Kayleigh Johnson, Devin Loew
College and University Scholarship
Alfred University – Abigail Crawford
Bryn Mawr College – Audrey Grace
Case Western Reserve University – Zoe Wagner
Earlham College – Benjamin Pratt
Freed-Hardeman University – Savanna Wilson
George Washington University – Isabella Tan
Hocking College – Sophia Atherton, Grace Emery
Lake Erie College – Joey Moore
Miami University – Charlotte Cutright
Ohio State University – Kylee Sweet
The Savannah College of Art and Design – Nicole Bean
University of Chicago – Lourdes Benencia Courreges
OHIO Excellence Awards
Admission Promise Award – Tanner McCune, Sophia Tenoglia
Excellence Scholarship – Kenna Lovsey, Sophia Tenoglia
Premier Scholarship – Caroline Hina, Jack Myers, Cassandra Nalazek, Donovan O’Malley, Julia Weber
Ohio University – Alumni Scholarships
William B. Barker Memorial Scholarship– Michael Hayes
Ky Crist Scholarship – Matthew McDonald
Raymond C. Cook – Elena Delach, Caroline Hina, Kenna Lovsey, Cassandra Nalazek, Kristina Rana, Sophia Tenoglia, Julia Weber
Earl A Washburn Memorial Scholarship – Albert William Matters, V; Papa Hughes
Cherie Lynn O’Brien Scholarship – Kenna Lovsey
Rebecca Sostarich Schultz Memorial Scholarship – Elena Delach
Theron Morgan Memorial Scholarship – Charlie Strohm
Oliver L. Wood Memorial Scholarship – Isaac Staten
Lois Wood Memorial Scholarship – Kristina Rana
Franklin C. Murphy Scholarship – Cassandra Nalazek
Eleanor Gifford Memorial Scholarship – Kristina Rana
George E. Wood Sesquicentennial Scholarship – Sophia Tenoglia
Fine Arts Talent Award – Kenna Lovsey
National Merit Scholars
College Board National Recognition Program – Lourdes Benencia Courreges
Commended Students – Audrey Grace, Wallace Green
Finalist – Emily Pauwels
Valedictorian – Lourdes Benencia Courreges
Salutatorian – Emerson Elliott
