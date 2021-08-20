The Athens High School Class of 1961 held their 60th reunion on Aug. 3-5 at Burr Oak Lodge with 38 people in attendance. Honor was paid to the classmates who had passed. Thanks was given to reunion chair Devens Agnone Rose for her work organizing the event.
The class of 61 donated $1000 to the Athens County Food Pantry. A check was presented by Connie Helwig Flores, class treasurer to Deirdre Dransfield of the food bank.
