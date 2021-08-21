The Athens High School Class of 1971 is holding its 50th reunion the weekend of Aug. 27-29, 2021 in Athens, Ohio. The Friday night social gathering will begin at 6 p.m. on the patio of Shade on State, 994 E. State Street.
Faculty and friends from other classes are welcomed to attend. There will be a cash bar and food can be purchased for this event.
The Saturday evening dinner and dance as well as the Sunday brunch will be private events for preregistered classmates and their guests.
Anyone with questions can contact Warren Jeffers at 614-531-2744 or Cindy Smith at 740-590-5134.
