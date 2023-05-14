Athens High School student Luca Gagliano recently won first place among 12-grade students in the 2023 Governor’s Awards for Excellence in Environmental Protection Research.
According to a press release from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, 26 seventh through 12th grade students were selected as part of State Science Day. Judging was conducted virtually in April. The winners received their awards at an Ohio Academy of Science Celebration of Science award ceremony, May 13.
Gagliano’s project was entitled, Comparing Mycelium Composite Materials. Gagliano is a three-time winner of the Governor’s Award.
“Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math — when I visit schools across the state, these are the subjects that I encourage kids to focus on most,” said Ohio EPA Director Anne M. Vogel. “We know that the new manufacturing opportunities and jobs Gov. DeWine is bringing to Ohio will need young people with these advanced skills. And we’ll need some of those young people too, at Ohio EPA, to ensure that our state remains a great, clean environment for future generations to live, work, and play. Congratulations to all the winners (and participants) on a job well done.”
State Science Day is organized and sponsored by the Ohio Academy of Science and is the equivalent of a state championship for science projects. The primary objective of State Science Day is to provide an opportunity for students to demonstrate their abilities and interests in science through individual experimentation and research.
Each year, approximately 10,000 students from across Ohio participate in local science fairs and are judged on knowledge achieved, effective use of the scientific method, clarity of expression, originality and creativity. Students who achieve superior ratings are invited to participate in district science fairs. More than 1,200 students from grades 5-12 participate in State Science Day and may be eligible for nearly 100 scholarships and awards valued at more than $4 million.
Ohio EPA employees were among the judges for the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Environmental Protection Research. Each recipient receives a $100 prize and a certificate signed by Governor Mike DeWine and Vogel.
